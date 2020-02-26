Search

Baby with frown expression after being born sparks memes, jokes online

Published: Feb 26, 2020, 12:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The photograph clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann shows the baby giving a crossed expression to the doctor and the nurse has sparked jokes and memes on the Internet

Picture/ Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotografo Profissional-Facebook
Picture/ Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotografo Profissional-Facebook

A picture of a baby giving a frown expression to her doctor and the nurse right after being born has been making rounds in the social media for some time.  The photograph clicked by Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann in Rio De Janeiro, shows the baby giving a crossed expression to the doctor and the nurse has sparked jokes and memes on the Internet.

Although babies cry loudly as soon as they are born, the baby in the picture, identified by the photographer as Isabella, thought of doing something different her very first photo shoot. She gave the disgruntled expression while being made to cry for the first time by the doctors and the nurses.

The photo was shared by Kunstmann on his Facebook page Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotografo on February 15 with the caption, "Today is my birth and I don't even have clothes on." The photo has amused people online as they found the baby's expression quite relatable.

One user said, "Put me back!" Another user said, "That expression is priceless. She's saying that you people better have a good reason for bringing me out of my warm cave." One more user said, "The doc pulled her out of her warm and comfortable place and she's not feeling it."

The picture was also shared on Twitter and it sparked hilarious memes.

What do you think of this newborn’s expression?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK