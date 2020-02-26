Baby with frown expression after being born sparks memes, jokes online

A picture of a baby giving a frown expression to her doctor and the nurse right after being born has been making rounds in the social media for some time. The photograph clicked by Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann in Rio De Janeiro, shows the baby giving a crossed expression to the doctor and the nurse has sparked jokes and memes on the Internet.

Although babies cry loudly as soon as they are born, the baby in the picture, identified by the photographer as Isabella, thought of doing something different her very first photo shoot. She gave the disgruntled expression while being made to cry for the first time by the doctors and the nurses.

The photo was shared by Kunstmann on his Facebook page Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotografo on February 15 with the caption, "Today is my birth and I don't even have clothes on." The photo has amused people online as they found the baby's expression quite relatable.

One user said, "Put me back!" Another user said, "That expression is priceless. She's saying that you people better have a good reason for bringing me out of my warm cave." One more user said, "The doc pulled her out of her warm and comfortable place and she's not feeling it."

The picture was also shared on Twitter and it sparked hilarious memes.

This baby is not impressed — Yemaya Adunni (@StRiCtLySasi) February 19, 2020

"DID I TELL YOU I WAS READY? — Deizo Aftt (@DeizoAftt) February 19, 2020

Boss Baby — Nazeef (@NazeefAbdallah) February 19, 2020

When you're just born and parents say "mera beta to doctor banega" pic.twitter.com/Du3eB8QsMD — DILLI_dur_AST (@PATHANBLOGS) February 23, 2020

What do you think of this newborn’s expression?

