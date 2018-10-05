Baby's day out for Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton, who won last week's Russian Grand Prix leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 50 points with five races left, enjoyed his time holding his youngest fan in Japan

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton holds a baby during an autograph session at Suzuka circuit in Japan yesterday. Pic/AFP

It was an autograph session at the Suzuka circuit ahead of the practice for the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix, but it was a kid that caught Mercedes's British driver Lewis Hamilton's eye.

Hamilton, who won last week's Russian Grand Prix leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 50 points with five races left, enjoyed his time holding his youngest fan in Japan.

Hamilton lifted the baby as soon as he arrived for the session, but handed back the baby to the mother before it started crying. Meanwhile, another fan was seen holding her baby carrying a placard of Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is a four-time Formula One World Champion, he is often considered the best driver of his generation and widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008, then moved to Mercedes where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 before winning his fourth title in 2017. Statistically the most successful British driver in the history of the sport, Lewis Hamilton has more World Championship titles and more race victories than any other British driver in Formula One. He also holds records for the all-time most career points (2,916), the most wins at different circuits (26), the all-time most pole positions (79) and the most grand slams in a season.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates