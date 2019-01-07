Back Brexit deal, Theresa May tells MPs

international

May said her critics risk damaging democracy if they oppose her plan. MPs are due to vote next week on whether or not to back the Brexit plan

Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying it is the only way to honour the referendum result and protect the economy.

May said her critics risk damaging democracy if they oppose her plan. MPs are due to vote next week on whether or not to back the Brexit plan.

May said: "The only way to both honour the result of the referendum and protect jobs and security is by backing the deal that is on the table. No one else has an alternative plan that delivers on the EU referendum result, protects jobs and provides certainty to businesses."

A deal on the terms of the UK's divorce and the framework of future relations has been agreed to between the Prime Minister and the EU, but needs to pass a vote by MPs before it is accepted.

