Back from the dead

A woman from the Ukranian town of Stryzhavka, Ksenia Didukh, 83, miraculously came back to life after she was declared dead by both paramedics and police. Didukh's family had started preparing for her funeral, when the retired nurse began to show signs of life. "I have been working as a doctor for 20 years, but I have not seen anything like this," said Dr Tetyana Katylova, the medical officer at the Vinnytsia regional hospital.

When the octogenarian was asked about what she saw when she was in deep coma, she said, "The Kingdom of Heaven. I called for my father! I wanted to ask if it was easy for him there. I thought we would meet, I already felt him. But I opened my eyes and standing above me were these people dressed in white. I thought they were angels, but they were actually doctors. I myself worked as a nurse, saved people and, apparently, God had mercy on me."

"At around 7.30pm we touched her forehead, and it was warm," remarked her daughter Tetyana Potomchenko. "Her armpits were warm, she was alive. The death certificate had to be cancelled and torn up," Potomchenko added. Didiukh was rushed to the hospital, and she was discharged after she recovered fully.

Sleep to succeed

Chinese Tik Tok user, Yuansan, went viral after livestreaming himself sleeping

What if someone told you not to work hard for a living? What if they said you can sleep all the time and still be successful? An unlikely Chinese celebrity can vouch for the same. Yuansan, an amateur actor, streamed himself sleeping to check if he snores. What he didn't expect was that thousands of curious viewers had tuned in to watch him sleep. He was shocked to see that the video of him sleeping prompted 8 lakh people to follow his channel.

The meteoric spike in his follower count prompted him to repeat his performance several times, paving the way to him earning an additional 2 lakh followers. He tried offering other types of content on his channel, but his viewers seem to be content with just watching him sleep. "I was bored, so I decided to live-stream myself sleeping, but I didn't think that they [viewers] would be even more bored than I was," he said.

Pico's Purr-ses

Amateur designer and a self-described cat enthusiast, Pico, makes incredibly realistic handbags which look like cats. She uses faux-fur and acrylic eyes to create feline handbags. Despite requests from her followers, she has refused to sell her products outside Japan. Pic/@nekoseisaku_pico, Instagram

Weatherman or wizard?

News reporter Justin Hinton accidentally turned on Facebook filters when he was live reporting a snowfall from North Carolina. His hilarious mistake made him look like a wizard, a cat, gave him googley eyes, then a space helmet, and a spooky story-telling torch under his chin. Pic/Justin Hinton, Facebook

Baby don't cry

Twitterati can't get enough of a picture of a newborn baby scowling at her doctors, resulting in amusing memes. One user tweeted the picture with the words: "Already wants to see the manager." The picture of Isabela Pereira de Jesus was clicked by Rodrigo Kunstmann minutes after she was born. Pic/Rodrigo Kunstmann, Facebook

Man pays kidnapper R72k for stolen dog

A man from San Franciso, Dave Ford, had to cough up a ransom of R72,000 for the safe return of his dog, Holly. The man smashed the windows of Ford's parked car and stole Holly. "I cried a lot this morning. You know it's like having a kid taken," he said to KGO-TV.

Economy fliers can shut-eye in the sky

Air New Zealand recently launched economy-class sleeping pods for its fliers. The airline also filed patent and trademark applications for their Economy Skynest. Each pod comes equipped with a pillow and sheets.

Woman's crush texts her back after 9 yrs

A woman from Australia, Sally, had to wait for eight long years before she heard back from her crush. She texted him in 2011 and was shocked to find a response from him, where he claimed that he had just received her message.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever