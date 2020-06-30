Back in style

On June 25, the Government of Maharashtra announced that barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours will be permitted to reopen starting June 28, as part of Mission Begin Again. The move was subject to the conditions that clients will be allowed to enter only with prior appointment, skin-related services will be put on hold and prominently displayed on the shop, and safety measures like protective gear, disposable napkins and towels, and regular sanitisation of the workspace must be

carried out.



Face framing balayage done at BBlunt, Kemps Corner

Although spaces might have opened, salon visits won't be the same. And our service preferences are sure to change too. Four salon stylists, while sharing what the trends for hair, make-up and skin services will look like, reckon that the key words for clients will be safe, quick and lasting.

Hair: Go brown and balayage

This otherwise popular highlighting technique had taken a backseat with the ombré trend. But Alistan Fernandes, advanced stylist, BBlunt says balayage is back.



Jashmina Jain and Alistan Fernandes

"Because people will want to opt for quick services . The face-framing balayage is hence, a good option. It involves foil strips being placed diagonally from the front to back of the head," he shares.

Sarika Motiani of the Khar salon Smashh also believes that hair colouring is likely to take a less bold route. "Browns, caramel and chocolate will trend. Going red might not be the best option. It requires more upkeep and fades out faster," she says.

Lengths of locks will also be snipped off as men and women prefer to go short. "Layers will be kept long and minimal because otherwise, you'll end up having hair all around your face," Fernandes asserts.

Think lobs and messy bobs throughout 2020, shares Jashmina Jain, style director, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon and Spa. "Bangs are out of style at the moment. Braiding and high ponytails are the way forward," she says, also informing us that the threading technique has changed as instead of manoeuvring the thread via the mouth, technicians are now performing it via a neck band. And what about your routine wax? The good-old tin wax will have to be chucked in favour of the more premium but safer roll-on.

Make-up: Eyeing for bold

Motiani views the current times as a period fuelled by rebellion, when it comes to style. It reminds her of the 1920s when women were going all out with bangs because they wanted to experiment. "Right now because we're all wearing masks, lipstick sales have dipped. But people still do want to catch eyeballs and so, I predict that eye make-up is going to come back in a huge way. It's going to be smokey eyes topped with a winged liner, and a shimmer shadow to top it off. Coloured mascaras are going to be in, too," she says.



Sarika Motiani

Skin: Masking everything

Though skin services are at bay for now, Rukshmani Thakkar, technical head, skin at Enrich tells us that the future entails touch-less facials and waterless manicures and pedicures via acrylic separators. "The popularity of facial sheet masks and hydration socks is also bound to increase and the blackhead removal technique will change; the extraction tool will be substituted with the finger-tissue method — an international technique that involves wrapping tissue around one's index finger," she shares.



Rukshmani Thakkar

