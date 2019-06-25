Back in time

things-to-do

In 2005, city-based electro/post-punk band Medusa was all the rage, as people got hooked to their bass-heavy vibe and vocalist Raxit Tewari's signature raspy tones. They changed their name to Sky Rabbit, and soon, Tewari came out with his solo project Your Chin. While we haven't heard about the band, Tewari recently released his new single — the first in three years — called Horticulturist. Available of streaming platforms, it's reminiscent of the band's bass-heavy beats, making listeners nostalgic about the outfit, as the single lo­­ses its electronic-heavy foundati­on. Well, Tewari has promised to release more songs. Here's hoping it's more of the same.

