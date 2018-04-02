Back, neck pain? Blame it on your purse, bag

It is imperative to ensure that the bag lets you retrieve the items conveniently without making you to resort to bend your arms, neck and other body parts in an uncomfortable way



One may never realize that the culprits of the frequent complaints of neck and back pain can be your deceptively simple bags and purses. According to a piece published in Philadelphia Media Network philly.com by Surena Namdari, who is an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, 'carrying item', which includes briefcases, purses and other bags, which we usually tend to fill to the brim, is likely responsible for the pain due to unequal distribution of weight on the back.

Therefore, the quick fixes to the pain could be a rolling bag on wheels. A backpack emerges out as a more practical solution. When choosing a backpack, It is important for the bag to have two thick straps that distribute weight evenly on the back, Namdari noted, If you choose to use a single strap purse or briefcase, make sure the strap is thick and can easily be shifted from one arm to the other, or be positioned across the entire body.

Secondly, it is imperative to ensure that the bag lets you retrieve the items conveniently without making you to resort to bend your arms, neck and other body parts in an uncomfortable way. The whole idea behind choosing the right kind of bags for your daily affairs is to ensure that the weight is distributed evenly on your body.

