Back to beige

Nude shades have been in vogue for a while, though mostly in the beauty segment. But the ongoing Milan Fashion Week is proof that beige is the shade of the season, even when bright colours are all the rage among millennials. "The shade was popular in the 1960s in the West. The understated colour looks classy and can be jazzed up with unique combinations, which makes it practical. It complements the Indian skin, but hadn't been viewed as a glamourous shade till Priyanka Chopra wore it two years ago at the Met Gala," says stylist Hitakshi Rawal. Here's how you can use the Milan Fashion Week as inspiration.

Co-ord

Opt for a combi­na­t­ion of light and dark shades of beige. If you are petite, pick a lighter shade at the bottom, and if on the heavier side, choose dark.

A fitted top works best. Avoid loose clothing.

Wear sh­­oes of a sombre shade.

Layer it up

A beige jacket or trench coat goes with everything. Pick one that fits you well as opposed to buying one size larger.

Throw it over a seq­u­ined dress or a formal black dress, but avoid wearing it with neon.

You can also wear a netted top underneath.

Suit up

If you prefer a beige suit, make sure your shirt isn't the same hue. You could pick a printed option.

Pair it up with a white shirt or a colour that pops, except yellow.

Ensure the pants are fitted.

Mix and match

Men should refrain from wearing beige from head to toe. Wear it with grey, blue, maroon and olive, or any dark shade.

The baggier the outfit, the better. So, avoid a fitted shirt or T-shirt in the shade, as well as a polo collar or polo neck.

Shorts in the shade work, but make sure it doesn't match your skin tone.

Little beige dress

The advantage of owning a little beige dress is that you can wear it for a formal affair too, unless of course it's way above knee length.

Picking a dress with pockets, even large ones, will look more chic than sporty in this shade. Opt for one with sequins for a night out,

Pair it with pumps or boots, but stick to brown, black or beige.

