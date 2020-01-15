Back to the beginning

To stay true to one's roots is a common advice but how many of us think of it on a daily basis? Now, hear the founder of the renowned firm SJK Architects, Shimul Javeri Kadri, address how her roots have helped shape the person she is today. The architect has also pursued several causes including women-oriented and education projects.



Shimul Javeri Kadri

On January 18, 10 am

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Estate, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to creativemornings.com (to register)

Free

Winged wonders

We may all care about the enviroment, some of us more passionately than others, but, the armchair is where it ends for most of us. Not for artist Niharika Rajput. Describing herself as a wildlife artist and conservationist, Rajput conjures up lifelike replicas of birds that populate our world and some that we have pushed to the brink of extinction. She uses paper, clay, wire mesh, paint and puts in hours, sometimes months, of painstaking effort to create these stunningly life-like sculptures.



Pic/Ashish Raje

The birds can be hung from windows or placed in showcases and used as conversation starters. Who wouldn't want to know enthralling facts about the tiniest of birds, the Hummingbird, or learn more about the Great Indian Horbill, a native of the sub-continent. She uses her work to spread awareness about conservation and has visited countries across the world spreading the message. She conducts workshops on her art, creating awareness about the need to protect the world we live in. We are tickled to be part of this conservation effort. You will, too.

Log on to @paperchirrups (on Instagram)

Cost Rs 3,500 onwards

