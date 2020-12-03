Back with a bang

Take cover

With sanitisers being placed left, right and centre, ensure that your personal one isn't lost in the crowd. This platform offers covers for the standard 500 ml sanitiser bottles in a variety of prints including one themed on birds in paradise and lime botanicals.

Log on to: masalaworks.com

Cost: Rs 150

Hang in there

If you need to air out your mask or have multiple ones that need to be stored, a hanger like this one will help you be more organised and not leave you searching for your mask right when you want to step out.

Log on to: woodentwist.com

Cost: Rs 199

Split it up

At a time when it's important to reduce contact, instead of borrowing stationery or having to constantly get out of your chair to source it, gather them all in one place and set it up in a desk organiser. This website has quirky prints to pick from.

Log on to: ratanjaipur.com

Cost: Rs 425

