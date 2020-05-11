Backbone of top Indian YouTube influencers feat Dheeraj Jorwal

Marketing is one of the elite profession with fastest-growing pace which has given the opportunities to numerous and most of the successful personas has also emerged out of there marketing skills and tactics. One of the youngest and talented marketers Dheeraj Jorwal is elevating his work high.

Dheeraj Jorwal is the founder of Brandzup which is India's Fastest thriving and Popular Influencers Management and influencers Marketing company. He pursued civil engineering from NIT, Surat. But his passionate heart and expertise in content and brand management lead him to pursue his career in the same.

Now Dheeraj Jorwal with his Partner Rohit Yadav and Sanchit goyal Run a fastest Growing influencer marketing and management Company Brandzup.

His company is the Door of international brands to enter in Indian influencers marketing.

He is having proficiency in Content strategy and Brand Promotion strategy for any social media platform whether it is YouTube, Facebook or any other social media. He is the face behind India's biggest Top 6 youtube influencers those are Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Round2hell, Elvish Yadav, Make joke of, JKK Entertainment and many other fastest-growing 35+ influencers.

In early 2017 he found some of the talented Creator struggling in managing their things, Proper Direction in the content strategy and Monetise their Content in terms of Brands, so he identified the problem and on the basis of that problem he provided the solution in terms of his services. By commencing the Influencers marketing and Influencers Management Company named Brandzup.

Dheeraj and his team enthusiastically focus on growth, quality, Branding, and influence of their creator in their content. His main goal is to convert creators into influencers. Well for his commendable chore we wish him good luck.

