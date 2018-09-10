Search

Backed protest against fuel price rise, not Congress: AAP

Sep 10, 2018, 20:32 IST | IANS

AAP Leaders, MPs and MLAs joined the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress and Left and joined a protest march of opposition parties here on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday joined the nationwide shutdown protest called by the Congress saying they were against the fuel price rise but not supporting the Congress party.

"The AAP is of the clear view that all opposition parties must unite and force the Modi government to reverse its anti-people policies which are solely responsible for the price rise, particularly the unprecedented rise in prices of petrol and diesel," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said in a statement.

But he added that the Congress cannot be "the umbrella under which all opposition parties are comfortable".

"Congress has to shun its big brother and unreasonable attitude towards other parties. No political party in India is subservient to Congress and it must bear this fact in mind," he said.

