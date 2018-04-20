Backstreet Boy AJ McLean wants to 'disrupt' country music

AJ McLean teased that he has been "doing some writing, as well as working with some very talented writers back in Nashville"



AJ McLean. Pic/YouTube

Singer AJ McLean, who has been long associated with the pop vocal group the Backstreet Boys, has opened up about a solo project and said he wants to disrupt country music. He had collaborated with country vocalists Florida Georgia Line in 2016 for the hit single "God, your mama, and me". Entering into a new genre really inspired McLean.

"Doing that song with (FGL), 'God, your mama, and me', and then doing 'Crossroads' (show), the Smooth Tour, just kind of being submerged in the whole Nashville scene, was so inspiring to me," McLean told etonline.com.

"And out of all genres, country is probably now one of my favourites. It's all about telling a story; every song is so relatable to anyone, but my goal is a little different. I want to come in and I want to disrupt country. I want to shift. I want to shake things up just like FGL did. So you guys are in for a treat."

He teased that he has been "doing some writing, as well as working with some very talented writers back in Nashville".

Meanwhile, McLean, along with the rest of the Backstreet Boys members, have wrapped filming the music video for an yet-unknown single.

