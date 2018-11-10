Backstreet Boys are set to be back with DNA tour

hollywood

American band Backstreet Boys are set to be back, as they announced their comeback world tour on Friday. They announced the world tour where they will promote their album 'DNA', which will see a January 25, 2019 release, reported E! Online.

The DNA tour is being touted to be one of the biggest tours in 18 years where fans will be able to see Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean and Kevin Richardson perform. In order to create more hype about their tour, they released a single from the upcoming album, which is titled Chances, written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.

Band member Howie Dorough, in a statement, revealed that it has been learning experience from the point when the group began 26 years ago. Dorough voicing the excitement of his fellow members said this is the time for them to visit their fans from "all over the world".

Another member Littrell said that the journey will be exciting as they still have "much left to do", that is entertaining their fans. Speaking about the songs, another band member Kevin Richardson said that this album would portray the uniqueness of each and every member.

The band which is well known for their song 'One Love', will kick start their DNA Tour from May 11, 201

