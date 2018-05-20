Backstreet Boys might unveil two albums this year

Popular pop group Backstreet Boys unveiled their new single titled "Dont go breaking my heart" earlier this week. Considering that 2018 marks their 25th year together, they will be unveiling a new album or maybe two



Picture courtesy/AJ McLean Instagram account

Popular pop group Backstreet Boys unveiled their new single titled "Dont go breaking my heart" earlier this week. Considering that 2018 marks their 25th year together, they will be unveiling a new album or maybe two. "To me, it sounds like if you were to mash-up The Weeknd with the Bee Gees. It's reminiscent of old-school Backstreet Boys, like 'Millenium' days, with a more modern twist to it. It's a feel-good record," AJ McLean, one of the members of the group, told ew.com.



"The album is slowly starting to take shape. There's been songs that are pop-country, songs that are straight urban R&B, songs like 'Don't go breaking my heart', which is almost borderline EDM. We are fans of all walks of music and that's what you're going to hear on this album," he added.



Another album? "The fans might get two albums this year. To commemorate the anniversary, we got a lot going on. You're going to get a brand new 10th album with all new material and then you might get a few surprises on another album, who knows? Never count the Backstreet Boys out," said Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever