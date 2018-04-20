Backstreet Boys thank 'BSB Army' on 25th anniversary

The Backstreet Boys are currently here to take their Dubai fans on a nostalgic trip through their performance

American pop vocal group Backstreet Boys on Friday thanked their fans - the 'BSB Army' for keeping the "backstreet pride" alive for 25 long years. Back in 1993, five singers -- AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell -- got together to form one of the biggest bands in the world - the Backstreet Boys.

"On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you. Thank you #BSBArmy. Who is ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25," read a post on their official Twitter handle. Three years later, the Grammy nominated group launched their self-titled international debut album, which consisted of hits like "Anywhere for you", "Quit playin' games (with my heart)" and "We've got it goin' on". "Quit playin' games (with my heart)" even reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The quintet went on to release successful albums "Backstreet's Back", "Millennium" and "Black & Blue". After 2000, they took a break. Their next album "Never Gone" released in 2005. A year later, Richardson -- the oldest member of the group, briefly left the band. As a quartet, the band unveiled "Unbreakable" (2007) and "This Is Us" (2009) -- which couldn't manage to last long on music charts.

Richardson joined back in 2012. Since then they have launched their album "In a World Like This" (2013) and released their first documentary movie, titled "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" (2015). The best-selling boy band of all time, with over 130 million albums sold worldwide, even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013. They are currently here to take their Dubai fans on a nostalgic trip through their performance. Backstreet Boys have also wrapped filming the music video for an yet-unknown single.

