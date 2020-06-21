Bad Boy actors Namashi Chakraborty, Amrin Qureshi celebrate Father's Day, Music Day and Yoga Day uniquely

Stepping up the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, lead actors of the film 'Bad Boy' Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi pledging their support during Covid-19 by distributing masks in bulk on the occasion of Father's Day, Music Day & Yoga Day to the underprivileged . Even while disturbing masks, they were strictly adhering to social distancing norms and asking people to follow them as well as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus infection.

Infact, they were also seen suggesting people to make their own masks at home considering the shortage of masks in the market.

"These people need our support, now more than ever. We would like to thank Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Foundation to join us in this initiative. Their work is exemplary, she along with her foundation has changed the lives of so many". They further request "Your smallest help can save their lives. Let's spread love and awareness while we stand together and fight the Coronavirus" says Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi.

Their efforts and their spirit deserve a salute, a lot of respect and recognition.

The philanthropy is being continued on a daily basis and Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd is reaching out to people in need to lend their support.

