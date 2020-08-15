Bad Boy actress Amrin Qureshi expresses her gratitude to corona warriors

On the occasion of Independence Day, actress Amrin Qureshi who will soon make her debut in Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Bad Boy' expresses her gratitude to the corona warriors and jawans who are sacrificing their lives to fulfil their duties and keep us safe "During this long dark period of corona, India lost its soul and inner strength but the reluctance to get rid of corona brought the people together and their spirit in the quest to shape their own destiny. It is hence appropriate to say, we had our heroes then, we have them now too. We fought then, we will fight now. Jai hind"

Instagram - @amrinqureshi99

Facebook- @Amrin Qureshi

Twitter - @amrinqureshi99

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever