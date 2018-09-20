Badhaai Ho Badhaiyaan Tenu Song: It will leave you in splits

music

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age family entertainer that celebrates love, family and everything in between.

Badhaai Ho poster

After creating a hype with the trailer of Badhaai Ho last week, the makers have now released the first song from the quirky comedy.

Tilted Badhaiyaan Tenu, the peppy song has got it all to leave you grooving to its beats. In the song, Ayushmann Khurrana describes his plight and embarrassment owing to his parents' active sex life and the consequences of it.

Sung by Brijesh Shandailya, Romy and Jordan, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Vayu. This one is here to leave you in splits.

The trailer is no less than a fun ride with some rib-tickling comic incidences where the big news about the pregnancy of Ayushmann's mother, played by actor Neena Gupta.

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra will play Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in the film. It also stars Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. Badhaai Ho, which is helmed by Tevar director Amit Sharma, is slated to release on October 19.

Give it a listen right away:

