Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma reopens old wounds

Badhaai Ho (2018) director Amit Ravindernath Sharma considers the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight (2017), helmed by Kabir Khan, an "overrated film." He feels he would have done a better job directing it. Sharma got candid on the chat show, Starry Nights Gen Y.

Tubelight proved to be a disappointment for the superstar, who reportedly compensated distributors for the losses they suffered. It also marked the end of his collaboration with Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Wonder what Salman Khan has to tell Amit Sharma?

On being asked about the one rumour about his Badhaai Ho lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana that he would like to spread, Sharma said: "It would be that he is the wittiest, and has a mindblowing sense of humour. He has got a plethora of jokes that are amazing."

Talking about his film Badhaai Ho, Sharma said: "The one thing I knew about the movie was that it was a beautiful script and I have to do justice to this.My background is advertising and because of this, I keep looking for ideas. I never really thought that a certain thing wouldn't work because 'Badhai Ho' had a lot of big ideas," he said on Zee Cafe show, Starry Nights Gen Y.

