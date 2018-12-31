Badhaai Ho team wishes fans an amazing 2019 with a happy picture!

bollywood

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta penned a heartfelt message thanking her fans for all the love they showered on Badhaai Ho and also wished them a happy 2019

Badhaai Ho actors Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra with director Amit Sharma. Pic: Instagram/@neena_gupta

As 2018 comes to an end, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta penned a heartfelt message thanking her fans for all the love they showered on 'Badhaai Ho' and also wished them a happy 2019. The 59-year-old actor took to her Instagram account to post a cute selfie with her co-stars Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra alongside a heartwarming message dedicating the passing year to 'Badhaai Ho'.

"Ye saal badhaai ho ke naam apne kaam ke liye itna samman aur sarahna kabhi nahin mila thanks to all who have helped making it possible and happy 2019 to you all! #newyearseve #2019," she wrote.

Neena is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps all her fans updated about her life and upcoming projects. 2018 has been a wonderful year for Bollywood with dishing out some amazing films including Raazi, Andhadhun, Sanju, Padmavaat and Simmba but one film that won a million hearts was Badhaai Ho.

Everyone from children to adults loved the comedy film. The movie had received positive reviews from both audience and critics and had released on October 18, 2018, giving its fans the perfect Dussehra gift. The comedy movie managed to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide despite not being released in Madhya Pradesh due to a cinema strike in the state.

Badhaai Ho is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age.

Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame plays Ayushmann's lady love in the movie, which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma.

Prior to Badhaai Ho, Neena was seen in Veere Di Wedding and Mulk and we can't wait to watch the house of talent again on-screen!

