Badho Bahu actress Jaya Bhattacharya reacts to death hoax on social media

Now, the latest actor to fall victim to a death hoax is Badho Bahu's Jaya Bhattacharya. The actress on social media rubbished the rumours of her death due to COVID-19. Bhattacharya shared a screenshot from a Facebook post by a user that says: "Another loss for coronavirus... RIP Jaya Bhattacharya mam." The post is accompanied by her picture.

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, the actress cheekily wrote: "Ha Ha Ha Ha I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross-check. Damn..."

Fortunately, the person who shared the Facebook post realised his error and apologised to Bhattacharya. Talking about it, the actress wrote on the social networking site: "Tamal Chakraborty thank you for writing to me. I just wish you had confirmed before... after seeing the post by whoever had posted and deleted. Your post made lots of my people cry, unfair..."

Recently, Jaya Bhattacharya had taken to social media to condole the demise of a unit member from her daily soap Thapki Pyaar Ki. The unit member named Irfan succumbed to COVID-19.

