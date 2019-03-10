Badla box office: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer earns Rs. 5.94 crore on Day 1

bollywood

Badla has performed better than Amitabh Bachchan's earlier releases Pink (2016) and 102 Not Out (2018)

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Badla

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla opened to good reviews and performed remarkably well at the box-office on the first day of its release. The film earned a total of Rs. 5.94 crore on its opening day, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter:

#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂ¹ 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: âÂ¹ 5.94 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

According to Adarsh, Badla 'picked up speed late afternoon onwards' in metros, which was followed by 'appreciable growth' during the evening shows. He also stated that strong word of mouth has come into play and that the film will witness substantial growth on its second and third days.

Badla has performed better than Big B's earlier releases Pink (2016) and 102 Not Out (2018). While Pink had collected Rs 4.32 crore on its opening day, 102 Not Out had minted Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.

At the box-office, Badla is facing tough competition from the Hollywood flick Captain Marvel, which minted around Rs. 15 crore. Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of Captain Marvel on his Twitter, writing:

#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri âÂ¹ 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: âÂ¹ 15.18 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Badla revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee's character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend's dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.

Reportedly, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, which was directed by Oriol Paulo. The murder mystery has been widely shot in Scotland. It also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment along with Azure Entertainment.

Captain Marvel is the 21st instalment in Marvel's Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but it is also the first female-led superhero film in the franchise. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is set in 1995 and centres on Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who joins an elite military team known as Starforce after becoming Captain Marvel. The film's cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening.

