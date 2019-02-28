Badla new song: Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the second track titled Aukaat

bollywood

After receiving a great response for the first song of Badla titled 'Kyun Rabba', the makers have released the second song titled 'Aukaat' which will be the opening song of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan

The new track of Badla titled Aukaat serves as a treat for all Amitabh Bachchan fans. The legendary baritone voice of Amitabh Bachchan in this promotional track released today will see him rapping effortlessly.

The makers of Badla shared the song on their official Twitter handle and captioned it: "Aukaat ko badal de, din hain saat woh badal de! #Aukaat out now: http://bit.ly/aukaat @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g @ClintonCerejo @DuhJizzy @sidkaushal22 @BoscoMartis @csgonsalves @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @zeemusiccompany @iAmAzure"

The song 'Aukaat' has been composed by Clinton Cerejo, the lyrics penned by Sidhant Kaushal and the vocals by Amitabh Bachchan, Amit Mishra, Clinton Cerejo and rapper Jizzy. The track aptly represents the current mood and angst across the nation with hard-hitting lyrics.

Composer Clinton Cerejo who has composed and Produced Aukaat says that the track is extremely edgy, which has a lot of energy and intrigue at the same time. "I also incorporated the theme of the film, which is a guitar line that suggests mystery and machismo in equal measure. It's the opening credit song which is crucial in setting up the mood and the tone for the entire film," he said.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Clinton shared his experience, "Couldn't have asked for more as a composer than to have the quintessential hero Mr. Bachchan himself rendering the vocals on this track. In fact, he's delivered it with so much consummate ease that he totally owns the song. I've worked with two extremely edgy writers - Lyricist Siddhant Kaushal and rapper Jizzy to create this build to a frenzied ending that the song has. Amit Mishra too joins in on the higher octave in the chorus. The track completely encapsulates the essence of an edge-of-your-seat thriller. There are times when all the elements of a song feel just right. This is definitely one of those times."

Interestingly, When Amitabh Bachchan first listened to the song he was highly impressed and immediately agreed to be featured in it. The legendary actor who is looking suaver than ever in the in this video directed by Bosco Caesar and choreographed by Auggy-Hitesh, is sure to surprise the audiences with his cool new avatar.

Badla marks the second association of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after the critically acclaimed and much loved Pink. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles is slated to release on March 8, 2019.

