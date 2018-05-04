Badminton: Lakshya Sen gives Olympic champ Lin Dan a scare

Up against two-time Olympic champion Dan, Lakshya, 17, gave a fantastic account of himself by pocketing the first game but eventually lost out on experience



Lakshya Sen, India's rising talent, gave legendary Lin Dan a scare before losing in three games at the Auckland Open Badminton Championship, here yesterday.

Up against two-time Olympic champion Dan, Lakshya, 17, gave a fantastic account of himself by pocketing the first game but eventually lost out on experience. The Chinese won 15-21, 21-15, 21-12 in the second round singles match.

