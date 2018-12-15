Badminton: PV, Sameer enter semis

badminton

Playing her third successive year-ending finale, Sindhu dished out some deceptive strokes and showed precision to prevail over World No. 12 Zhang Beiwen 21-9, 21-15

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu continued her unbeaten run while debutant Sameer Verma also qualified for the knockout stage with a straight-game win in his last Group B match at the BWF World Tour Finals here yesterday.

Playing her third successive year-ending finale, Sindhu dished out some deceptive strokes and showed precision to prevail over World No. 12 Zhang Beiwen 21-9, 21-15. Meanwhile, Sameer, 24, showed great athleticism and produced a masterful performance to demolish Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-9, 21-18.

