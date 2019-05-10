Badnaam Gali starring Patralekhaa and Divyenndu out now

television

Directed by filmmaker Ashwin Shetty, Badnaam Gali is a film that deals with the subject of surrogacy and the taboo attached to it. It is beautifully layered with emotions and encompasses the journey of a surrogate mother played by Patralekhaa

Badnaam Galli poster

ZEE5, the OTT platform, premieres Badnaam Gali, a heart-warming film, which pays homage to the endless love, hustle, sacrifice and tenacity of motherhood. The film effortlessly questions 'judging' and leaves you with a notion of #JudgeKarnaManaHai in a light but effective way. Starring Patralekha and Divyenndu, the latest original film is both an emotional and fun-filled rollercoaster ride.

Directed by filmmaker Ashwin Shetty, Badnaam Gali is a film that deals with the subject of surrogacy and the taboo attached to it. It is beautifully layered with emotions and encompasses the journey of a surrogate mother played by Patralekha and her dynamic relationship with people around her.

Sharing her experience, Patralekha said, "The pivot of the film is surrogacy, but it is a light-hearted, breezy film. I essay the role of Noyonika and I relate to her as she is not affected by what people think or talk about her. Badnaam Gali is a special film which releases as a lead up to Mother's Day and audiences will definitely enjoy watching it. I am excited about the release of the film on a digital platform as it has the potential to reach viewers far and wide." The actress had told mid-day, "For the mother, it is not about seeking monetary [benefits] every time. Sisters do it for their brothers or family members. It's beautiful to give your womb to someone for their happiness; is a big deal."

Sharing his experience, Divyenndu said, "I had a fantastic time shooting for Badnaam Gali and it is the first time where I got a chance to play the role of a Punjabi boy, Randeep. I am an avid fan of cricket so I instantly benchmarked Yuvraj Singh as a reference point for this role. I watched some of his interviews to catch his Hindi-Punjabi diction, choice of words and mannerisms. All aspects of putting this film together were exciting and I absolutely cannot wait for the audience to watch it and share their feedback."

Aparna Acharekar, programming head of the OTT platform said, "Our endeavour is to present a holistic library of content where everyone can find something interesting to watch. Badnaam Gali is a completely fresh take on motherhood. The launch has been timed perfectly around Mother's Day and can definitely be enjoyed by the entire family and leave them with the message of #JudgeKarnaManaHai."

