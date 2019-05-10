Badrinath shrine portals reopen for pilgrims after winter break
On April 24, BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of the state, had participated in rituals performed ahead of the reopening of the shrine
Badrinath (Uttarakhand): The portals of Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayan range of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were thrown open to pilgrims on Friday after a six-month-long winter break. The doors of the Lord Badrinath shrine decorated with flowers were reopened for pilgrims at 4.15 am after a grand traditional ceremony in the presence of priests and scores of devotees.
The temple, which is located at a height of over 10,000 feet in the Garhwal hills, is among the four Char Dham shrines which include Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The Chardham yatra attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.Adequate electricity, water, health and safety arrangements have been made by the Uttarakhand tourism department.
The gates of the temple were closed on November 20 last year as the area became snow-bound.
