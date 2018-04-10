Badshah and Moroccan singer Grini collaborating?

Badshah might be collaborating with Grini, who is quite a sensation in the Arab world



Badshah

Badshah hobnobbed with Moroccan singer Abd El Fattah Grini in Dubai recently. This has led to speculation that the Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai singer might be collaborating with Grini, who is quite a sensation in the Arab world. He caught Bollywood's attention when he had rendered the Arabic version of the Jabra track from Shah Rukh Khan's Fan (2016). The two musicians bonded over playing video games for now.

Jamming coming up next?



Abd El Fattah Grini

Meanwhile, Badshah, who has been mentoring singer Aastha Gill for her pop debut, went a step further by lending his prized possession, his Jeep, for the shooting of the video of the song 'Buzz'. "The requirement of the hour for the shoot was a Jeep and we had to arrange it at short notice. My angel in distress, my bro, Badshah lent us his Jeep and then we shot entire sequence. I think it looks fabulous now," Aastha said in a statement.

Aastha had teamed up with Badshah for songs like 'DJ waley babu' and 'Abhi toh party'. The video of "Buzz" also features former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Priyank Sharma.

