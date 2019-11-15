Badshah collaborates with J Balvin, Major Lazer for official remix of Que calor

Indian rapper Badshah has collaborated with Mi gente hitmaker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for the official remix of Que calor

Speaking about the collaboration, Badshah said, "It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the Que Calor India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer are dance music legends, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I really look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bring Que Calor to India. Prepare to be blown away."

Check out the lyrical video here:

Major Lazer said, "We just dropped an official remix of Que Calor with Badshah, who brings serious heat. India holds a special place in our hearts & our Indian fans have given so much love back to us to our songs, so it was time for us to give something special to them. India, enjoy this Badshah Remix!"

