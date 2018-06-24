Badshah creates a rap on TV show

I feel really sad and so I wanted to express my opinion on it. 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' is a family entertainment show and allows me to reach out to all ages alike," he added. The show will soon air on Star Plus.

Badshah

Rapper and music composer Badshah created a new rap talking about the issue of bullying on TV show "Dil Hai Hindustani 2". Badshah, who will soon be seen judging upcoming show, rapped about bullying that children face at a young age.

"Bullying is an important issue grappling our society today. I am father to a beautiful daughter and she is as susceptible to be bullied as any other kid in school," Badshah said in a statement to IANS.

"Hearing the recent cases of bullying and how victims react to it, I feel really sad and so I wanted to express my opinion on it. 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2' is a family entertainment show and allows me to reach out to all ages alike," he added. The show will soon air on Star Plus.

