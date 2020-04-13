Badshah ensures justice is served to Ratan Kahar

After plagiarising his song and promising to pay royalties and record a new track with him, now Badshah plans to get Bengali folk singer Ratan Kahar registered on the copyright bodies so that he can get royalties. This is the rapper's way to do justice to him. Badshah had to face the heat recently after portions of Kahar's track, Boroloker biti lo, were woven into his new single, Genda Phool."

The track that also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and was set against the Bengali culture received a good response on social media but fans of the original wanted the makers to give credit to the man who composed the original song.

Ratan Kahar even said in an interview that he didn't get any recognition for the song when it came out. However, it seems all is well now as Badshah is ensuring the singer and composer gets justice, as stated above.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news