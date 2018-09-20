Badshah: Parineeti Chopra serious about pursuing singing

Search

Sep 20, 2018, 07:55 IST | Sonil Dedhia

While their recent number Bhare Bazaar from Namaste England - that sees Badshah crooning while Parineeti Chopra grooves with gay abandon - climbs up the charts, the duo is already hard at work on a new single. The rapper reveals, "Pari has a great voice and is serious about pursuing singing. So, the idea of creating a song together came up in a casual conversation."

Refusing to divulge any details about the single, he says, "We are attempting something that we haven't done before." The two previously teamed up for Heartless - the track had Chopra do a voiceover. Badshah adds that her inclusion in the song was a matter of destiny, not design. "She saw the video of Heartless when we were working on Namaste England. Before I could ask her, she said she'd like to be part of it."

