Badshah ready with a new song and its for Vaibhav Kundra

Vaibhav Kundra who hails from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow had already released his first single under the T-Series Punjabi label and is leaving no stones unturned to make his upcoming song a creative and massive hit too

A new collaboration is on its way. Vaibhav Kundra, who started singing at the very early age of his life and within no time he found his passion in the craft. Vaibhav is currently working on a song with the youth sensation rapper & singer Badshah - renewing an old classical melody with the modern rap and punk.

A source close to the rapper & singer revealed that this idea was being worked on since two weeks now and is suppose to be released around July first week. Vaibhav Kundra who hails from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow had already released his first single under the T-Series Punjabi label and is leaving no stones unturned to make his upcoming song a creative and massive hit too.

The singer confirmed, "The success of my last song just puts me under the eye of scrutiny hence I do feel pressured but I shall not let that affect my creative process". When we questioned him, if he could share anything about his upcoming song? The singer smiled and said it will be for the audience to find out hence I would not say anything except for that I am very excited.

Kundra did confirm that his last song which went on to become a smashing hit was the inspiration he derived from his childhood. We hence learnt that Vaibhav is currently working on two songs one out of which we know is his creative storm and second one is with rapper Badshah.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates