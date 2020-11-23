Badshah's new single Awaara introduces Reet Talwar. Besides being a singer, she is a model and a social media influencer. The rapper describes Awaara, which he has written and composed, as a song for those who believe in the journey more than the destination.

Taking to his Instagram account, this is what he had to say about the song. It was a nearly-13 minute video where the singer and the rapper let free his emotions about his new creation. Have a look right here:

Talwar also shared the link of the song and asked fans to listen to it if they didn't, here it is:

Badshah is one of the most loved musicians of our country, he recently delivered a record-breaking song 'Genda Phool' and also gave his fans a beautiful and heart-warming melody 'Toxic'.

The artist released the fiery teaser marking a new version of himself i.e Badshah 2.0 with a promise to experiment and entertain the audience. He was inspired by traditional folk music for the chartbuster Genda Phool, released a heartfelt rap 'Ilzaam'.

Talking about Toxic, Badshah said, "Toxic is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do."

The song has Badshah and Payal Dev on the vocals, written by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev, music production by Aditya Dev the number is presented by Sony Music India. Song out now.

