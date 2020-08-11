Badshah's song 'Aunty Police Bulalegi' used by trolls to target rapper over social media scam

Ever since Badshah was named in connection with the fake social media followers scam, he has become a target of memes and trolls on Twitter. Netizens are calling out the rapper for his alleged involvement in 'purchasing' likes and followers on social media. They are remembering his song, Abhi to party shuru hui hai, from Khoobsurat (2014), which includes the line, Aunty police bula legi, toh yaar tera kar lega handle. Most of the memes are using this line and targeting the singer for not being able to 'handle' the situation. It is alleged that the rapper paid a huge amount to get more views to set a record for his song, Paagal. He has denied the charges.

"Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I have categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I would like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me," reads the statement issued by Badshah.

Also Read: Badshah issues statement on police grilling him on fake followers: Was never involved in such practices

The rapper's clarification comes in the wake of a 10-hour long interrogation by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on Friday regarding allegedly promoting his music album with fake likes and followers. Badshah was questioned again on Saturday. The rapper is likely to be summoned again on Sunday for other related aspects of the probe, as per sources.

Till date, the Mumbai Police has investigated at least 20 prominent personalities.

The developments came after the Mumbai Police busted the scam on July 14 through analytical technical-intelligence and nabbed one person, following a complaint lodged by Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi.

With inputs from IANS

Also Read: Rapper Badshah paid Rs 72 lakh for buying crores of fake views: Mumbai Police

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news