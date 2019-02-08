BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer nod

hollywood

BAFTA said Bohemian Rhapsody "remains nominated" for the Outstanding British Film award but Singer's nomination had been "suspended"

Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer has been removed from his film's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards nomination due to allegations that he sexually abused under-age boys.

BAFTA said Bohemian Rhapsody "remains nominated" for the Outstanding British Film award but Singer's nomination had been "suspended". The allegations come from an article in The Atlantic, which quotes four men who have not spoken publicly before.

