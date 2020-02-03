BAFTAs 2020: Laura Dern named Best Supporting Actress at awards gala

Laura Dern poses with the award for a Supporting Actress for her work on the film 'Marriage Story' at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported. The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together. The 52-year-old actress Dern plays the role of a lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who represents Scarlett Johansson's Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver's Charlie.

American actor Adam Driver plays the role of a stage director and Johansson takes up the character of Nicole, an actor. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was named the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time. Pitt, who has six previous BAFTA nominations to his name and one win for "12 Years a Slave", was not able to make it to the ceremony. Margot Robbie picked up the prize on his behalf.

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place in London.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever