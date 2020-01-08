Baftas 2020 nominations spark #BAFTAsSoWhite debate

Hollywood films Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman lead the nomination pack at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs). This has sparked off criticism that the British film awards lacks diversity in its main acting categories.

According to reports, there are fewer than five black nominees and a few Asian nominees across 160 nominees. Within minutes of the announcement, the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite started trending. Film critics used the hashtag to point out that movies like Parasite, Pain and Glory, The Farewell, Hustlers, Harriet, Us and Clemency with non-white stars, were worthy of more attention. Parasite, Pain and Glory and The Farewell did score nominations in other categories.

Three actors in the Rising Star category are not white. Also, female Syrian director Waad al-Kateab and Korean director Bong Joon-ho have received four nods each. BAFTA acknowledged the issue.

