BAFTAs 2020: Renee Zellweger bags leading actress title

Renee Zellweger poses with the award for a Leading Actress for her work on the film Judy at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. PIC/AFP

Renee Zellweger bagged the leading actress title for late film director Judy Garland's biopic 'Judy' at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time). It is Zellweger's second BAFTA award. The 50-year-old actress has previously won the award for the best-supporting actress for "Cold Mountain", Variety reported.

The film portrays Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 47 in June 1969, while living in the United Kingdom. 2020 has emerged as the heaven-sent year for the American actress. Earlier in January, Zellweger took home the Golden Globe award for her portrayal in Judy.

As Zellweger won the best actress award, Joaquin Phoenix won the leading actor prize for his role in superhero origin story 'Joker'. Todd Phillips' 'Joker' has won another two prizes in the evening. The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place in London.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever