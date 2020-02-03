BAFTAs 2020: War epic 1917 scoops up seven titles at awards gala

British director Sam Mendes poses with the award for a Director for his work on the film '1917' at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Picture courtesy/ AFP

From best director award to special visual effects prize, Sam Mendes' World War I survival thriller '1917' has scooped up seven titles at the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday (local time). The period-drama which hit the big theatres in India on January 17 is an account of two young British soldiers at World War I during the spring of 1917 followed by other chains of events.

1917 was nominated across nine categories. It has won in seven categories so far including best director, best cinematography, outstanding British film, best sound, and production design, Variety reported. The 2020 BAFTA awards are taking place in London.

Meanwhile, Joker won three awards including the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while "Parasite" has picked up two titles.

