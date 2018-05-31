Bag-snatching monkey leaves Agra man 'bankrupt'

A monkey on Wednesday snatched a bag filled with R2 lakh from a father and daughter at the entrance of Indian Overseas Bank at Dhankaran intersection in Navi's Mandi in Agra



Representational picture

A monkey on Wednesday snatched a bag filled with Rs 2 lakh from a father and daughter at the entrance of Indian Overseas Bank at Dhankaran intersection in Navi's Mandi in Agra. The incident took place when Thana Naai Mandi Halka Madan resident Sarraf Vijay Bansal went with daughter Nancy to deposit the money in the bank.

The bank's guard, along with the father-daughter duo, chased the monkey but couldn't get the bag. The monkeys, however, tore up the bag and scattered Rs 60,000, which were recovered. "All my life's savings have doomed. I am bankrupt now," said Bansal.

Rs 2 lakh

Cash in the bag

Rs 60K

Cash scattered by the monkeys

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever