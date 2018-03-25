Bagdogra and Ranchi bound Air Asia flights diverted to Kolkata

Flight I5 767 from New Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted to Kolkata owing to a technical requirement, the statement said

Low-cost carrier Air Asia issued a statement confirming that two of its flights on March 23 were diverted to Kolkata.

Another flight I5 545 from New Delhi to Ranchi was diverted owing to unusual congestion at Ranchi.

Further, the flight to Bagdogra departed with a total delay of less than two hours.

Guests bound to Ranchi were offered alternate arrangements by the airline staff, the company said.

The aircraft that is currently grounded at Kolkata is undergoing recovery.

AirAsia reinstated that the airline always prioritises the safety of its passengers and regretted the inconvenience caused to them.

