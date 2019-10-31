Bahu Begum actor Mohammad Nazim bereaved

Telly actor Mohammad Nazim's mother, Suraiya, passed away at 11 am today (October 31) in hometown, Malerkotla, Punjab. She succumbed to a heart attack. She was 62.

Nazim, who is currently seen as Asgar in Bahu Begum, was by her side in her final moments. As his mum had not been keeping well since the past few weeks, he had taken time off from the shoot to visit her.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor says, "It's a difficult time for me and my family. It was unexpected and sudden. She was a caring and pure soul who nurtured us with love and affection. May her soul rest in peace."

