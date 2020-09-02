Bahu Humari Rajni Kant actress Archana Singh Rajput comes up with her new album

Archana Singh Rajput, who was seen in the TV show Bahu Humari Rajni Kant, has come up with a sizzling song 'Bheegi Raaton Mein' presented by T Series. Sung by Aamir Shaikh who too features alongside Archana in the video, Bheegi Raaton Mein is directed by Azad Hussain.

Talking about the song, Archana said, "It's an out-and-out romantic track, especially shot keeping the monsoon season in mind. It was fun shooting in beaches, forts and mountains adhering to the rules and regulations of the lockdown. Of course, it was difficult to shoot in this period due to less workforce. But the experience was amazing all together. The song is getting good responses from audiences and I'm happy about it."

Check out the song right here:

She will be seen making her Telugu debut with the film "Mahaprasthanam", starring Tanish and Kabir Duhan Singh.

"The film is a gangster drama based in an action backdrop. I'm playing the lead and have done two item numbers in this film. The first song is 'Kummu kummu nene neeku zyummu' and the next song is 'Billi choosa'. My experience was really amazing working with all of them," said Archana.

The actress said it was great sharing screen space with Kabir Duhan Singh, Tanish and Muskan in the film directed by Jhony, who had earlier called the shots on the horror thriller "Anthaku Minchi".

"Altogether it was great tuning and chemistry. About the director, Johnny sir is very creative and supportive. It is my first Tamil film and I really enjoyed working!" he said.

She said she had never done an item number before. "It was an amazing experience. I never did item songs and worked for the Telugu industry before and it's for the first time. It was a challenging role because language is very different. As I'm very hardworking I have done lots of rehearsals before shooting. Kapil sir was my Choreographer who supported me a lot," she said.

The music is given by Sunil Kashyap. The motion poster of the movie has been released.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news