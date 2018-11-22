Baig guides Khiladi Connect to 3-0 win

football

Khiladi Connect rode on Shahzan Baig's twin strikes to blank Athens XI 3-0 in the Division II match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the St Xavier's ground in Parel yesterday. Mahadev Mundane got the third goal to complete the tally for the winners.

