Bail denied to first man held under new national security law in Hong Kong

A court in Hong Kong on Monday rejected bail to the first man charged under the new national security law imposed by China, Reuters reported.

Tong Ying-kit, 23, has been charged with inciting separatism and terrorism for allegedly driving a motorcycle into a group of policemen while bearing a flag with the "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" slogan. The incident took place on Wednesday, a day after China imposed the contentious law in Hong Kong.

The judge rejected the bail citing the Article 42 of the new law, which empowers the judge to deny bail if s/he believes the accused will endanger national security after being set free.

Following the imposition of national security law, the pro-China Hong Kong government is busy muzzling any form of slogans or voices that might anger Beijing. Its latest move was banning the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" as it stood for independence from China and the state's dominance, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever