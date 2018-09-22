Bajrang Punia meets sports minister Rathore over Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award snub

other-sports

Bajrang Punia

Snubbed for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, star wrestler Bajrang Punia met Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and said he has been assured that his case will be looked into.

"I was supposed to meet the Minister today but suddenly we got a call last evening for the meeting. I asked the Minister about the reason for not considering me for the Khel Ratna. He said I didn't have enough points which is wrong. I have garnered more points than the two [Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu] who were nominated," Bajrang told PTI.

Bajrang, who won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, said if he doesn't get a favourable reply, he will be forced to approach the court.

