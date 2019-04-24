Bajrang Punia turns the game in 60 seconds!

other-sports

Trailing 2-7 with a minute to go, India's star grappler Bajrang Punia executes stunning 'new techniques' to pick up 10 points and reclaim Asian wrestling gold medal

Bajrang Punia

World No. 1 Bajrang Punia logged 10 points in a row in the gold medal bout to reclaim his Asian Championship crown, defeating Kazakhstan's Sayatbek Okassov 12-7 in a nail-biting 65kg men's free style final here yesterday.

The CWG and Asian Games champion was trailing 2-7 with just 60 seconds to go for the final bell but the unperturbed Indian produced three gut wrench moves and an exposure move to take eight points after he began the attack with a two-point take down. The Kazakh was visibly tired while Bajrang showed immense stamina and brain under pressure to emerge triumphant.

Bajrang attributed his success to some new techniques he had learnt recently. "I have been training to adopt new techniques. I'm happy that I could implement those and I am very happy that I could win the match and a gold medal here," he said.

"There is a lot to work on and my focus is to prepare for the World Championship, which also is an Olympic qualifier," the Asian Games gold medallist added. This is Bajrang's second gold at this championship, having won one in 2017. Overall, it was the fifth medal for the Indian in this tournament. With this performance, Bajrang yet again sounded a warning to his opponents that he will be a strong medal contender at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On his way to the final, Bajrang had conceded just one point. He beat Uzbekistan's Sirojiddin Khasanov 12-1 in the semi-final before winning by technical superiority against Charles Fern of Sri Lanka. He beat Peyman Biabani of Iran 6-0.

However, India's other finalist, Parveen Rana (79kg) failed to double the golden glory as he lost 0-3 to Teymouri Bahman of Iran in the final, settling for the silver. In 97kg category, Satyawart Kadian dominated China's Haobin Gao 8-2 in the bronze medal play-off to secure his third Asian Championships medal.

