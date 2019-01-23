Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute

national

Twitter remembers Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena on his birth anniversary and pays a tribute to him through wishes and praises

Balasaheb Thackeray

Remembering Bal Thackeray, a well-known journalist and politician, founder of the Shiv Sena today on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to him. Here are some of the tweets.

Remembering the courageous Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Respected Balasaheb was unwavering in his commitment towards protecting the rights and wellbeing of people. He was bold and was blessed with a sharp intellect and wit. His oratory skills mesmerised lakhs of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019

Balasaheb Thackeray was a fearless leader, adored by millions. He always stood for the people and fully committed himself to their well-being. My heartfelt tributes to Balasaheb ji on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 23, 2019

Remembering #BalasahebThackeray on his birth anniversary. He was a charismatic politician, prolific thinker, great cartoonist, and above of all a leader who had a very special place in his followers’ hearts. Tributes to his memories. — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) January 23, 2019

My tributes to our beloved Balasaheb Thackeray, a true mass leader, a statesman, a man who stood for the people and always fought for their well being...#BalasahebThackeray pic.twitter.com/WOMEAmqmDa — Anil Shirole (@AnilShiroleBJP) January 23, 2019

Remembering Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, on his birth anniversary — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2019

