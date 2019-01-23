Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute

Jan 23, 2019, 12:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitter remembers Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena on his birth anniversary and pays a tribute to him through wishes and praises

Bal Thackeray birth anniversary: Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute
Balasaheb Thackeray

Remembering Bal Thackeray, a well-known journalist and politician, founder of the Shiv Sena today on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to him. Here are some of the tweets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.

Tags

bal thackerayshiv senanarendra modimamata banerjeeamit shahrajnath singhpraful patelmumbaimumbai newsmaharashtra

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Remembering cartoonist Bal Thackeray on his 5th death anniversary

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK